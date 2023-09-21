Business Break
Watching Tropical Development Off the East Coast; Quiet Weather Close to Home

Derek’s Forecast!
Plenty of sun over the weekend with warm afternoons and comfortably cool mornings.
Plenty of sun over the weekend with warm afternoons and comfortably cool mornings.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quiet weather is in store for us as we end the week with breezy conditions, plenty of sunshine, and dry weather for Friday. Look for highs in the mid 80s. Just in time for the weekend, a warm-up is on the way - highs will climb to the mid and upper 80s, and there will be the chance that some spots may get up to the 90 degree mark Saturday or Sunday. Both days will feature some sun and clouds with rain chances at zero. Heading into next week, the overall pattern becomes a bit more active with several disturbances passing through the area. We’ll have to at least mention a few showers here and there with Wednesday being the day of the potential highest coverage. The rain will still stay widely spaced, so some may not pick up much at all. Highs will start off in the upper 80s next week, but likely fall to the lower 80s by the end of next week. Lows should stay in the 60s with the potential for some 50-degree readings on any mornings that will be clearer. In the tropics, we should have Tropical Storm Ophelia soon off the East Coast. This will mainly be a threat for the Carolinas in terms of rain and wind, and other than kicking up a breeze around here, we won’t see any major impacts.

