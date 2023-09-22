Auburn welcoming mountain bikers for nation cycling marathon

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of competitive mountain bikers are in Auburn, preparing for a major event. Sept. 23 will mark the start of the 2023 USA Cycling Marathon Mountian Bike National Championship.

For the first time, Auburn is hosting the USA Marathon Mountain Bike National Championship at Chewacla State Park, about ten minutes from Auburn University. Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Chewacla State Park and Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers are the host partners for the event. Anthony Terling is the Sports and Event Development Manager for Auburn-Opelika Tourism, and he says this event is to showcase what Auburn has to offer.

Auburn welcomes mountain bikers from all over the country, and there is last-minute registration at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“There’s going to be about 300 riders. They got some last-minute registration going on right now at Jordan-Hare Stadium and some on-site check-in going on right now. There are riders from California to New Jersey to everywhere in between. I have personally spoken to some of them, and, for some, this is their first experience here, and they’re loving it.”

The race will include competitors as young as 15 and as old as 80. Dalton King is 16 years old, and he’s competing in tomorrow’s race. King says his goal is to be on the podium.

Terling says they are encouraging people to come out and experience what Chewacla offers.

After the race on Saturday, a free event is open to the public in downtown Opelika to celebrate the competitors at their awards ceremony. There will be food trucks and games for everyone to enjoy starting at 4 p.m. CT.

