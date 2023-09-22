Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Welcome to Fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see the first full day of fall on Saturday, and the forecast looks fantastic - a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s, and afternoon highs approaching the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine and dry weather in place. Sunday will be a carbon copy - great weather for anything you may have going on outside. Tropical Storm Ophelia will be moving inland over North Carolina and then heading to the Middle Atlantic states, so the only impacts close to home will be breezy conditions and much drier air being pulled down over our area. Early next week, rain chances will be in the 10-30% range, and temperatures will remain warm - upper 80s and lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday might feature the best chance of a few showers, but even then they will be pretty widely spaced and many will stay. Late next week, we will dry things out again and cool those high temperatures back to the low to mid 80s. Lows during this time are expected to stay in the 60s.

