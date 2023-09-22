Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots set to host ‘Homeruns for Hudson’ event in honor of Napier Family

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots and Ignite Sports, along with Impact Performance R-X, are hosting a local fundraiser for the Napier Family.

The fundraiser is specifically for 4-year-old Grayson Napier, the only survivor in a fatal car accident that resulted in the death of his mom, father, and brother.

The event, Homeruns for Hudson, is named after 8-year old Hudson Napier, also known as “Huddy” who played baseball in a local travel baseball team, the Knuckleheads.

The homerun derby is slated for Sunday, September 24, at Golden Park in Columbus from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 7 to 12 will have the opportunity to compete in the homerun derby, but there will also be bouncy houses, games, and guest appearances from Major League Baseball players, and more.

Admission is free for those who attend, but they will be receiving donations that will go to the Napier Family.

”This is a tough situation for everyone involved within their tight knit group, and they need as much help as possible right now. We’re gonna be there in full force trying to help them as much as possible, and we expect the community to do the same.“ said Kirk Underwood Assistant General Manager of Ignite Sports’ Baseball Properties

There are still spots open to compete in the home run derby. Therefore, you are asked to register if your child wants to participate.

To register for this event, click HERE.

