Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots set to host ‘Homeruns for Hudson’ event in honor of Napier Family

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots and Ignite Sports, along with Impact Performance R-X, are hosting a local fundraiser for the Napier Family.

The fundraiser is specifically for 4-year-old Grayson Napier, the only survivor in a fatal car accident that resulted in the death of his mom, father, and brother.

The event, Homeruns for Hudson, is named after 8-year old Hudson Napier, also known as “Huddy” who played baseball in a local travel baseball team, the Knuckleheads.

The homerun derby is slated for Sunday, September 24, at Golden Park in Columbus from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 7 to 12 will have the opportunity to compete in the homerun derby, but there will also be bouncy houses, games, and guest appearances from Major League Baseball players, and more.

Admission is free for those who attend, but they will be receiving donations that will go to the Napier Family.

”This is a tough situation for everyone involved within their tight knit group, and they need as much help as possible right now. We’re gonna be there in full force trying to help them as much as possible, and we expect the community to do the same.“ said Kirk Underwood Assistant General Manager of Ignite Sports’ Baseball Properties

There are still spots open to compete in the home run derby. Therefore, you are asked to register if your child wants to participate.

To register for this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. intersection
Heavy police presence near intersection of Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. in Columbus
Child struck by vehicle on Buena Vista Road
Child struck by vehicle on Buena Vista Road
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Columbus police searching for missing couple, last seen Sept. 10
Columbus police searching for missing couple, last seen Sept. 10
Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Father accused of murdering son in south Columbus shooting appears in court

Latest News

Columbus Police Department to host annual Pastor’s Academy
Police presence in Columbus on Brown Avenue
One injured in shooting on 6th Street in Columbus
The Taylor at Opelika apartments coming to downtown
The Taylor at Opelika apartments coming to downtown
Columbus boy shares cancer journey during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Columbus boy shares cancer journey during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month