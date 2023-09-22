Business Break
Columbus law enforcement speak about recent city crime

By Amaya Graham
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus law enforcement reacts to the recent rash of violent crime in the city. The Fountain City has seen five murders in the last ten days.

The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office have worked together to make arrests in three of those killings so far.

An explosion of violence on the streets of Columbus in the last two weeks has many questioning the city’s safety. Five people have recently been killed, two of those being children. CPD and MCSO have made three arrests out of the five murders.

In the case of Jacquese Walker, Jr., the four-year-old whom his own father allegedly shot was arrested within 24 hours of the crime. Both agencies also collaborated to capture Camario Carter, who was taken into custody at a Texaco on Wynnton Road before trying to leave town. Carter was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey, who was shot while playing basketball at the Fluellen Rec Center.

Police also arrested in the shooting that happened on Oates Avenue, claiming the life of Mardarrius Collier. Interim Police Chief Stoney Mathis says it’s important for the sheriff’s office and the police department to have a good working relationship. Mathis says that double their efforts.

Mathis says his officers’ shifts have also changed to 12-hour shifts, making it possible for ten additional officers to be on the streets.

