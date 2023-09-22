Columbus police, crime tape spotted in Brown Ave. area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A law enforcement presence has been seen in the area of Brown Avenue in Columbus.

The Columbus police are currently at 6th Street and Brown Avenue.

Police presence in Columbus on Brown Avenue (Source: WTVM)

There are no exact details about why authorities are in the area. However, crime tape is up in the vicinity.

