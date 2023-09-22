Columbus police investigating after man struck in head with crowbar on 1st Ave.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is in critical condition after being struck in the head with a crowbar.
According to officials, the aggravated assault happened on First Avenue in Columbus around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, September 21.
Columbus police say the 45-year-old victim is in critical condition.
It’s unclear at this time if a suspect has been arrested.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.