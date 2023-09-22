Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child struck by vehicle on Buena Vista Road
Child struck by vehicle on Buena Vista Road
Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. intersection
Heavy police presence near intersection of Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing couple, last seen Sept. 10
Columbus police searching for missing couple, last seen Sept. 10
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Father accused of murdering son in south Columbus shooting appears in court

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Comic Con
Alabama Comic Con taking over the BJCC Convention Halls this weekend