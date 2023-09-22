Drier, Pleasant weather through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a developing tropical storm spins off the coast of the Carolinas, dry air gets reinforced across the Chattahoochee Valley. Late nights and early mornings will be a little cool while the afternoons will be warm.

Highs in the mid 80s as it turns mostly sunny. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning mostly sunny by mid to late morning Friday. Nice and turning less humid. Breezy at times with gusts out of the east-northeast to 15 or 20 mph at times. Highs between 83 and 86 degrees.

Pumpkins at Callaway Resort and Gardens continues. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s within a couple hours of sunset. Lows early Saturday will mostly be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s primarily Saturday morning; perhaps a little cooler Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of sun Saturday with a nice breeze continuing out of the northwest. Warm during the afternoon with highs between 85 and 88 degrees. After starting off in the 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday, we’ll top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Warm afternoons and very comfortable mornings will be the name of the game this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Humidity will be a bit more noticeable for the first half of the next workweek. We may hit 90 in spots Monday. While there could be a stray shower, there is a little better chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorms toward mid-week.

A little warmer by the weekend and first part of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.