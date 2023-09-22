Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car

The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of the woman’s vehicle.(Provided | WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A woman who went to get her car washed after a bird got stuck in her front grille was met with a much bigger surprise.

Employees at a Jiffy Lube in the Fort Wayne area told WPTA that workers next door at Mike’s Car Wash called them over for help when they came across something unusual.

The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of the woman’s vehicle.

“It was definitely an odd day at work,” said Jiffy Lube manager Dalton Brenneke.

The animal was found alive, but workers said it was stuck inside the front bumper of the car.

“The last thing I expected was to be pulling apart a front bumper to remove a groundhog,” Brenneke said.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also contacted. They joined the workers to help take the car apart to safely get the animal out.

But that proved to be no easy feat as once the team started working on the car, the groundhog started moving around.

“He was cute but definitely mad that we were trying to take him from his warm home,” Brenneke said.

Workers said they ended up having to not only remove the front bumper of the car but also a rear left tire to free the groundhog.

“We took off the front skid plate to give him room but then he ran to the back of the car before we finally got him out,” Brenneke said.

According to Brenneke, the car owner was not charged for their services.

However, the woman said the groundhog angrily chewed through some wiring that did cost her $500 in repairs.

Brenneke said the team involved in freeing the groundhog ended up naming him Mike.

The animal was handed over to an officer after the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
1 dead following shooting on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus
Camario Carter
Suspect wanted in deadly Columbus rec center shooting arrested
Jacquese, Jr. and mother Marshame Bolden
‘He just snapped’: Grandmother of slain toddler in south Columbus shooting speaks
Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Man accused in tragic murder of toddler son arrives at Muscogee Co. Jail
Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Government shutdown risk spikes as House Republicans leave town in disarray amid hard-right revolt
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors seek to show enhanced bodycam video of Elijah McClain’s fatal encounter with police