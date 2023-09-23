1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials confirmed to News Leader 9 this morning that a person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Manchester Expressway near St Francis Hospital.

Our Motor Squad Unit is investigating a deadly car accident on Manchester Expy near St. Francis Hospital #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 23, 2023

Officials say the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.