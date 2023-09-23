Business Break
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials confirmed to News Leader 9 this morning that a person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Manchester Expressway near St Francis Hospital.

Officials say the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

