1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials confirmed to News Leader 9 this morning that a person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Manchester Expressway near St Francis Hospital.
Our Motor Squad Unit is investigating a deadly car accident on Manchester Expy near St. Francis Hospital #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 23, 2023
Officials say the name of the victim will not be released until the family is notified.
