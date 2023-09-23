Beautiful and Sunny Weekend Ahead of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cooler temperatures this morning are celebrating the first full day of Fall by starting off in the upper 50s to low 60s! The cool fall-like temperatures won’t hang around all day though as the sunshine will warm the Valley up to the upper 80s today. Expect remarkably similar conditions tomorrow as today’s forecast, but it may be a degree or two warmer. We can thank Tropical Storm Ophelia which is moving inland into North Carolina for the dry weather the Valley is seeing this weekend. This system is pulling dry air into the southeast, which in turn is creating nice sunny conditions. The humidity starts to creep back in at the start of the workweek meaning the clouds and slim chance of rain returns. The best chance of rain in the future comes Wednesday, but coverage is still only around 20-30%. Temperatures do start warm this work week in the upper 80s-low 90s, but the low to mid 80s return by late next week.

