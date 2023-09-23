Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dadeville mass shooting survivor crowned homecoming queen

Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.
Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It was an emotional moment at Pike Road’s football game against Eufaula Friday night, as a young woman who survived Dadeville’s mass shooting earlier this year got a special honor.

During a special halftime ceremony, Trinity Richards was crowned homecoming queen, along with homecoming king Malik Blocton.

Richards was one of the 30-plus people injured in the birthday party shooting. Four people died.

Richards was shot multiple times and had to endure part of her skull being replaced, as well as numerous surgeries and recovery.

Not only did Richards win, but so did her team. The Patriots beat the Tigers 48-30.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
WATCH LIVE: MCSO Press Conference
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Police presence in Columbus on Brown Avenue
One injured in shooting on 6th Street in Columbus
Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. intersection
Heavy police presence near intersection of Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. in Columbus
Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Father accused of murdering son in south Columbus shooting appears in court

Latest News

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
WATCH LIVE: MCSO Press Conference
WATCH LIVE: MCSO Press Conference
WATCH LIVE: MCSO Press Conference
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
One dead following shooting at north Columbus hotel