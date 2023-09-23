Business Break
Heavy law enforcement at Baymont Hotel in north Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy law enforcement presence has been seen at a hotel in North Columbus.

Both the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are surrounding a scene at the Baymont hotel on Whiteville Road.

The reason for the heavy presence in the area is unclear at this time. However, News Leader 9 is working to learn more about this developing story.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

