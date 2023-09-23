Business Break
Shooting investigation underway on Douglas St, Shelby St. intersection

CPD presence
CPD presence(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, the Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the area of the intersection.

CPD presence near Douglas St. and Shelby St. intersection
CPD presence near Douglas St. and Shelby St. intersection(Source: WTVM)

There is also heavy police presence on Ft. Benning Rd near Fuel Tech in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department can be seen roping off the area with crime tape.

The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

CPD presence
CPD presence(Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

