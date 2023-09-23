Shooting investigation underway on Douglas St, Shelby St. intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, the Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the area of the intersection.

Our Violent Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate a deadly shooting in the area of Shelby St. and Douglas St. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) September 23, 2023

CPD presence near Douglas St. and Shelby St. intersection (Source: WTVM)

There is also heavy police presence on Ft. Benning Rd near Fuel Tech in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department can be seen roping off the area with crime tape.

The reason for the police presence is unknown at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

CPD presence (Source: WTVM)

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

