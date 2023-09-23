Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Woman facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 55 dogs were removed from her home

April Mclaughlin is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs were removed from her Arizona home. (Source: KPHO)
By David Baker, KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman is under arrest and facing dozens of animal cruelty charges.

KPHO reports that a search at a Chandler-area home ended Friday night with more than 50 dogs being rescued from a reported animal rescue.

Police said they searched the home of April Mclaughlin after receiving information from a veterinary professional regarding the condition of three dogs.

According to officers, they could smell a foul odor when they arrived at the home and requested a hazardous materials team.

“We wanted to ensure there weren’t hazardous fumes occurring at the residence with first responders inside a very small home,” said Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke.

Authorities said 55 dogs were taken from Mclaughlin’s home after their investigation into the rescue started on Sept. 8 regarding animal abuse allegations.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody Friday night. She was booked on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Huenneke said the dogs in the house were mostly mixed breeds and special needs dogs.

The rescue in question is called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. Other rescuers have previously made requests to have it investigated.

A Texas rescue reportedly sent a dog named Butters to the Chandler rescue. But when the team saw pictures of the disabled dog looking thin, they went to investigate.

Mclaughlin said the allegations are untrue.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Police presence in Columbus on Brown Avenue
One injured in shooting on 6th Street in Columbus
Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. intersection
Heavy police presence near intersection of Forrest Rd, Agnes Dr. in Columbus
Jacquese Antwan Walker, Sr mug shot
Father accused of murdering son in south Columbus shooting appears in court

Latest News

CPD presence
Shooting investigation underway on Douglas St, Shelby St. intersection
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Coastal North Carolina hit by flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO