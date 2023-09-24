Business Break
Another Sunny and Warm Day in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is forecasted to be a carbon copy of the conditions the Valley saw yesterday, meaning lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and warm PM temperatures. Temperatures start off cool once again this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s, but the Valley will have the temps jump again to that near or at the 90-degree mark.  Starting tomorrow the mugginess starts to creep back into the Valley, but it won’t be too significant of a change. Rain coverage increases going into Tuesday, but better coverage is forecasted for Wednesday. The coverage is still pretty low so don’t anticipate washout conditions with the forecasted rain to come.  Temperatures do start warm this work week in the upper 80s-low 90s, but the low to mid-80s return by late next week once the rain passes.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

