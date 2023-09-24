Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard

An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard at Saturday’s away game against Florida A&M.

A video of the incident was caught on video and has been circulating online. It shows the player punching a security guard.

ASU did not publicly name the player but released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occured last night following our game vs. Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely for the football program, effective immeditly.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
CPD presence
Shooting investigation underway on Douglas St, Shelby St. intersection
Northside vs Westover (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 21-23 scores & highlights
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation

Latest News

The Tide roll over MTSU
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford carries the ball in for a touchdown against Massachusetts...
Auburn rolls over UMass in Freeze’s debut
Jordan Hare Stadium
Auburn University prepares for first home football game
Megan Schofill holds the Robert Cox Trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Amateur at...
Auburn’s Megan Schofill wins U.S. Women’s Amateur
Auburn basketball heads to Europe
Auburn women’s basketball focused on “bonding” ahead of European Tour