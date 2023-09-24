Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Start for Monday; Rain Coverage Increases Mid-Week

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Low temperatures Sunday night will reach the lower-60s, however beginning Monday night forecast low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-60s. Warm temperatures for your Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures on Monday near 90 degrees and on Tuesday in the upper-80s.  Rain coverage remains low for your Monday; however, rain coverage will begin to increase heading into the middle of the work week. Rain coverage on Monday is between 0-10% with the better coverage of rain being for our northern counties.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage Tuesday through Thursday is between 20-40%; however, this increased cloud coverage and better chance of rain will lead to temperatures in the mid-80s by Wednesday. The Chattahoochee Valley will be sandwiched in between two weather systems leading to temperatures on the milder side beginning Wednesday and lasting through to the weekend. You will also notice heading into mid-week that the humidity will return to the Valley, increasing the mugginess.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
CPD presence
Shooting investigation underway on Douglas St, Shelby St. intersection
Northside vs Westover (September 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: September 21-23 scores & highlights
Columbus law enforcement speak about recent city crime
Columbus law enforcement speak about recent city crime

Latest News

Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
Another Sunny and Warm Day in the Valley
Sunday Temperatures
Sunny Skies and a Warm Afternoon for Sunday
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Beautiful and Sunny Weekend Ahead of the Valley