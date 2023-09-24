Business Break
Man dead after being struck by train near Miller St, Murphy Ave. intersection in LaGrange

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, 1 person is dead after being struck by a train near the intersection of Miller Street and Murphy Avenue.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, on September 24, 2023, at approximately 7:28 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Miller Street and Murphy Avenue for a report of a person struck by a train.

Upon arrival, officers did find a subject who appeared to be struck by a train. The subject was identified as 61-year-old Billy Joe Yarbrough.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and CSX Investigators.

