Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher arrives at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday Nov. 10, 2011 in Las Vegas....
Usher arrives at the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday Nov. 10, 2011 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher would lead the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he’s looking forward to performing on the NFL’s biggest stage.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Usher spring boarded into superstardom with “Confessions,” which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S. and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles’ final album “Genius Loves Company,” released two months after the legend died.

“Confessions” ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No. 1 hits such as “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Burn” and “Confessions Part II.” His special edition version included the smooth hit “My Boo,” a duet with Alicia Keys. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the epic album.

Usher, 44, is currently headlining his “Usher: My Way” residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He is expected to wrap up his residency in early December before he makes his Super Bowl halftime appearance a couple months later.

The singer has served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and appeared in several films including “Hustlers” and “Light It Up.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Usher the ultimate “artist and showman.”

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” he said of Usher, who released his debut self-titled album in 1994. In total, he’s released eight studio projects that were filled with hits including “U Got It Bad,” “U Remind Me,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow” and “Love In This Club” with Jeezy.

“Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z continued. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. Hamish Hamilton returns as director. It’s the second collaboration between the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

Last year, a pregnant Rihanna emerged suspended on a platform above the field for a spectacular halftime show – her first solo event in seven years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

