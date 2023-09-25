Grab the Umbrella Before Heading Out the Door Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage is on the rise for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so make sure you’re grabbing your umbrellas before heading to work! The rain coverage will not be a wash out by any means; rather showers will appear in some place while others remain under cloudy skies. Rain coverage Tuesday through Thursday is between 20-40%, with the best coverage of rain on Wednesday. You will also notice heading into the rest of this work week the humidity will return across the Valley making it feel muggy when outside.

Muggy Meter (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures Tuesday are forecast to be the warmest out of the 9-day with high temperatures in the upper-80s. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are forecast to be in the lower-80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain across the area. Heading towards your weekend, temperatures will return to the mid-80s, and conditions will be sunnier and drier once again, with slightly less mugginess in the region. Low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday night are forecast to be in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.