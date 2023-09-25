Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Grab the Umbrella Before Heading Out the Door Tuesday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage is on the rise for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so make sure you’re grabbing your umbrellas before heading to work! The rain coverage will not be a wash out by any means; rather showers will appear in some place while others remain under cloudy skies. Rain coverage Tuesday through Thursday is between 20-40%, with the best coverage of rain on Wednesday. You will also notice heading into the rest of this work week the humidity will return across the Valley making it feel muggy when outside.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures Tuesday are forecast to be the warmest out of the 9-day with high temperatures in the upper-80s. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are forecast to be in the lower-80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain across the area. Heading towards your weekend, temperatures will return to the mid-80s, and conditions will be sunnier and drier once again, with slightly less mugginess in the region. Low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday night are forecast to be in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD presence
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Ft. Benning Rd.
Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus

Latest News

Highs today in the low 90s.
Hot and mostly dry start to the workweek
Highs reach the low 90s in many spots Monday with a slight chance of rain.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Sunday Evening Forecast on the Go
Sunday Evening Forecast on the Go
Muggy Meter
Dry Start for Monday; Rain Coverage Increases Mid-Week