Hot and mostly dry start to the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few days into the official fall season and the afternoons certainly won’t feel like fall. The overnight lows are on the way up for the next few days as well thanks to an increase in humidity.

After starting off near 60 degrees Monday morning, highs will mostly range from 88 to 92 degrees today. Partly cloudy with maybe a stray shower in the afternoon.

Highs Monday will be near or just above 90 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s early Tuesday.

More clouds than sun Tuesday with a few isolated showers or storms possible, especially in our southern counties during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few more isolated showers or storms are possible Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our best chance of some rain is expected Wednesday. It looks cloudy with a chance of showers. Rain coverage is around 40%. We’ll also have a gusty breeze at times. Highs closer to 80 degrees.

Rain coverage is forecast to peak Wednesday around 40%. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It should be dry by the very end of the workweek with another nice weekend on tap. Seasonable temperatures expected for the very end of September and beginning of October.

Clouds, a breeze and rain chances increase toward mid-week. The weekend looks dry right now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

