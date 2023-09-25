Investigation underway for unknown suspect in LaGrange shooting, 1 man injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are searching for a suspect in a LaGrange shooting that injured one man.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, on Sept. 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of East Render Street.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered 20-year-old Leshun Demetris Brooks suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Additionally, two fired rounds entered the home of a nearby residence. However, no one else was injured.

Police are charging the unknown suspect with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this active case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-812-1000.

