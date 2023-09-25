Jury selected for man accused in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury selection wrapped up for the 2021 murder trial for a Columbus man charged with the shooting death of a local rapper.

Defense lawyer William Kendrick described the case as “a love triangle” while questioning jurors to determine who to choose. A total of 14 people were selected for the case, 12 jurors and two alternatives.

In September 2021, police say Quincy Wade was arrested in LaGrange and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Maurice Vaughn-Jackson, better known as Lil Nuke. The murder took place at Patriot Place Apartments off Buena Vista Road. Wade is charged with malice and felony murder in addition to aggravated assault and home invasion. It was the 50th homicide in Columbus in 2021, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

News Leader 9 spoke with Jolynne Wade, the defendant’s mother, who urges people not to make assumptions in the case as it goes to trial.

“People wait and listen to the testimony and don’t judge what you heard because there’s a whole lot more to this whole story that people don’t know, and that’s all I want them to do.”

The victim’s mother says all she wants is justice for her son.

The trial is set to begin with opening statements on Sept. 26 in Judge Bobby Peters’ courtroom.

