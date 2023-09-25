Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request

Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing his daughter, Amore Wiggins, has requested a bond in court. A Lee County judge heard a motion from the defense representing Lamar Vickerstaff.

You may recall that Lamar Vickerstaff is the father accused of killing and beating Amore Wiggins or Baby Jan Doe years ago. His wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, is charged with concealing a death and is already out on bond.

The defense requested a $250,000 bond, which in the state of Alabama, under Aniah’s Law, the maximum is $1.5 million. The defense is asking for Lamar Vickerstaff to be able to stay in Lee County and also be monitored by an ankle bracelet. They also said they had a bailsman who was ready to post bail on behalf of the defendant.

Additionally, the defense attorney is asking for Lamar Vickerstaff would be able to live with his son, Martinez Vickerstaff. However, the prosecution is arguing that his son is a witness in the case, and that would be a conflict of interest.

The Lee County District Attorney was asked for a comment, but she declined. News Leader 9 will keep you updated on Jusge Tickal’ decision.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD presence
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Ft. Benning Rd.
Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus weekend crime recap: “We will engage you, and we will neutralize the threat.”
Columbus Police Officer Shirley B. Winston remembered 30 years later
Nonprofit honors Columbus officer killed in line of duty with butterfly release
Quincy Wade
Jury selected for man accused in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
Jury selected for man accused in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
Jury selected for man accused in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper