Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington

The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials...
The Cuban Embassy is seen in Washington, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. U.S. law enforcement officials have launched an investigation after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington. There was no fire or significant damage to the building.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana))
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, but there was no significant damage and no one was injured. U.S. law enforcement officials were investigating.

Secret Service officers were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to respond to the attack on a busy street in the Adams-Morgan section of the city. Embassy officials reported that someone had thrown a “possible incendiary device” at the building, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

There was no fire or significant damage to the building, he said. No arrests had been made.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on the X social media site that the Cuban Embassy “was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw 2 Molotov cocktails,” a type of crude grenade made from a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a wick that’s lit just before it’s thrown. He said no one was injured. A spokesman for the Cuban Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on Monday.

In 2020, a Cuban man who sought asylum in the U.S. opened fire with an AK-47 at the Cuban Embassy, spraying the front of the building with nearly three dozen rounds. Authorities said the man told them he opened fire because he wanted to “get them before they could get him.”

The shooting left bullet holes in the glass around the embassy’s door, and bullets pierced the bronze statue of Jose Marti, the Cuban writer and national hero, as well as the columns and facade of the building.

Cuba built the embassy in 1917. It closed in January 1961 as Cold War tensions between the two countries escalated, and it reopened as an “interests section” in 1977. In July 2015, it became an embassy once again as the two countries restored relations under President Barack Obama and President Raul Castro.

The embassy is on a busy street between the embassies of Poland and Lithuania.

___

Balsamo reported from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO
CPD presence
Victim I’D in deadly shooting on Ft. Benning Rd.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
1 person dead after being hit by vehicle near St. Francis Hospital
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man dead after being struck by train near Miller St, Murphy Ave. intersection in LaGrange

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured