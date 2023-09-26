2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested in an overnight deadly hit-and-run on Manchester Expressway near a Columbus hospital.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred on Sept. 23 just before 4 a.m. The initial investigation showed that a pedestrian was crossing the road near St. Francis Hospital when they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

After hospital employees heard the crash, they found the victim lying in the road. The workers transported the pedestrian to the St. Francis Emergency Room, where they passed away.

During the investigation, CPD’s Motor Squad determined Ray Knight and Avrick Cloud were in the truck involved in the hit-and-run. They were arrested and charged with the following,

First-degree homicide by vehicle (felony)

Hit-and-run (felony)

Duty to report accident

Other related traffic charges

Both are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.