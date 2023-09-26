Business Break
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested in an overnight deadly hit-and-run on Manchester Expressway near a Columbus hospital.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred on Sept. 23 just before 4 a.m. The initial investigation showed that a pedestrian was crossing the road near St. Francis Hospital when they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

After hospital employees heard the crash, they found the victim lying in the road. The workers transported the pedestrian to the St. Francis Emergency Room, where they passed away.

During the investigation, CPD’s Motor Squad determined Ray Knight and Avrick Cloud were in the truck involved in the hit-and-run. They were arrested and charged with the following,

  • First-degree homicide by vehicle (felony)
  • Hit-and-run (felony)
  • Duty to report accident
  • Other related traffic charges

Both are scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

