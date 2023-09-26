Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest in a south Columbus wreck in which a toddler was left in critical condition has been made by the Columbus Police Department.

According to CPD, 29-year-old Jamaris Snipes was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, in connection to the crash.

Police say on the evening of May 2, officers were called to the area of Kings Mountain Court and Kings Mountain Road regarding an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators with CPD’s Motor Squad determined that Snipes was driving a silver 2015 Ford Mustang during the single-vehicle accident that injured the four-year-old passenger.

Police have charged Snipes with the following crimes,

Serious injury by vehicle (felony)

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Child restraint

Safety belt

Failure to maintain lane

Laying drag

Speeding

The suspect will appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m.

