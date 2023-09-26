Business Break
Chance of Rain is Around Wednesday

Arianna’s Forecast
Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The umbrellas will be needed before heading out the door tomorrow. There is a chance of rain possible throughout the day tomorrow, including on the drive to work. Rain coverage will be between 20-40% coverage Wednesday and 10-20% Thursday; after that we can put away the umbrellas for a while. High pressure will begin to take over on the beginning of Friday and lasting through the beginning of the new work week. What this means is we can expect drier weather once again, and temperatures to be slightly above average. For Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures will range from the upper-70s to the lower-80s thanks to rain and cloud cover; however, the mugginess will be around. Friday will begin our dry out and warm up, with temperatures Friday through Sunday in the mid-80s; however, some upper-80s may show up. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday night are forecast to be in the mid- to upper- 70s.

