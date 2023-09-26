COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS battled a house fire on 16th Avenue.

House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials (Source: WTVM)

According to The Columbus Police Department, the house fire was a total loss.

According to our crews that were on the scene, all occupants and dog made it out of the home and are safe.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.