Man arrested for allegedly hitting man in the head with crowbar on 1st Ave.
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have made an arrest in the incident of aggravated assault on First Avenue.

29-year-old Christopher Diangelo Bell has been charged with aggravated assault. He will appear in court on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

On Sept. 21, a 45-year-old victim was struck in the head with a crowbar that left him in critical condition.

There has been no update on the condition of the victim.

