Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many. (Source: WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going up Sunday and are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that every dollar counts for struggling families.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day,” Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach said.

She said it’s important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

For many people, the extra money is much needed as inflation is still playing a huge factor in the economy.

The increase will become available automatically for those already enrolled in the SNAP program.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Quincy Wade
Jury selected for man accused in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
CPD presence
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Ft. Benning Rd.
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request
Law enforcement presence at Baymont in north Columbus
‘We won’t back down from you’: Suspect dead after gunfire exchange with MCSO

Latest News

Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says
”He took off from that way” Christine Boivin said. “And we have not been able to get him back...
Little potbelly pig has been on the lam for weeks
Listening to America - Affirmative Action
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.
JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million