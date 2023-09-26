Owner of Rocky Top Farms works to keep prices affordable for the holiday season

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - With Halloween just about a month away, many people will be attending fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and getting their plans together for the holiday and economists are expecting people to spend a record amount of money.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record amount of $12.2 billion for Halloween this year.

According to S&P Global Market, Halloween candy prices are 14 percent higher than 2022, plus candy sales are projected to increase.

Jan Lawrence, owner of Rocky Top Farms in Salem, Alabama, said inflation has driven the cost of pumpkins up.

“It effects them a little bit because yes, you’ve got labor, you’ve got transportation, you’ve got gas, you’ve got diesel. Has it effected us? Yes. Has it effected our prices? Not really.”

Lawrence said that although they have taken a hit from inflation, they try their hardest to not increase the prices for admission and concessions.

“Our admission prices is still the same as it was when we started opening in 2017. We have had to go up a little bit on the cost of some our concession stand because it’s eating us.” she said. “We’re running four tractors, 10 hours a day. We’re using a lot in gas and diesel. So yes, it’s effected us, but, we have tried very hard to not reflect that back on the guests that come through.”

Through Covid and inflation challenges, Lawrence and her team at Rocky Top has been ranked number 3 by “Family Destinations Guide.com” in family’s favorite pumpkin picking spots in the state of Alabama. Lawrence said it’s an honor, and they want to continue to grow.

“It’s awesome. I am very very humbled. We strive, we strive to make this the very best that we can possibly make it, within our means. I want to be number 1 one day and maybe it’ll get that way. I’m just honored to be in that position. That’s great. We want this to grow and get bigger. We want families to come out and enjoy what God has given us, enjoy family time and play a lot of quirky games.

Rocky Top Farms is having several days where Life South Blood Bank will be there. Admission will be free for those who give blood.

The pumpkin patch, petting zoo and games will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 30th.

