COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men during a traffic stop after the driver ran a stop sign in Columbus.

32-year-old Johnathan Griswould and 31-year-old Corey Turner were arrested on Floyd Road on Sept 24.

Officials said once they pulled over the vehicle they found a stolen firearm, $4, 655 in cash, and recovered drugs worth more than $7,000 on the street.

Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Both Griswould and Turner face multiple charges.

Griswould is charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Turner is charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Obstruction

