Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men during a traffic stop after the driver ran a stop sign in Columbus.
32-year-old Johnathan Griswould and 31-year-old Corey Turner were arrested on Floyd Road on Sept 24.
Officials said once they pulled over the vehicle they found a stolen firearm, $4, 655 in cash, and recovered drugs worth more than $7,000 on the street.
Both Griswould and Turner face multiple charges.
Griswould is charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
Turner is charged with the following:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Obstruction
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.