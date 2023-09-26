Business Break
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two men during a traffic stop after the driver ran a stop sign in Columbus.

32-year-old Johnathan Griswould and 31-year-old Corey Turner were arrested on Floyd Road on Sept 24.

Officials said once they pulled over the vehicle they found a stolen firearm, $4, 655 in cash, and recovered drugs worth more than $7,000 on the street.

Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges(Source: Columbus Police Department)

Both Griswould and Turner face multiple charges.

Griswould is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Turner is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Obstruction

