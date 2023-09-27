Chambers Co. superintendent explains the next steps in merger of schools in press conference

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley held a press conference Sept. 27 to explain Judge Keith Watkin’s opinion on the school desegregation case and how the community will move forward.

The U.S. District Court upheld the decision for LaFayette High School to remain open while building the new merging high school in June 2023. On Sept. 22, Watkins released his full opinion.

Both Lafayette and Valley have had differing opinions about where the new high school will be built.

A Lafayette native said the problem is much deeper than the location of the new school.

“The root is segregation. Now we’re asking predominantly Black students to sacrifice even more, even though they’re already marginalized due to segregation,” said LaFayette native and Valley High School teacher, Tytianna Smith.

This dates back to the 1970′s, when the cities of Lafayette and Valley were to consolidate. Now decades later, Chambley said a new high school will be built in Valley behind Ram Stadium.

According to Chambley, Valley is about 50% white and 50% minority, and LaFayette is predominately Black causing people in Lafayette to travel longer distances to the new location. He also said that it takes roughly 45 minutes to get to parts of Lafayette from Valley.

“There’s definitely a lack of resources for both schools. I was transferred this year to Valley High School with what I believe was retaliation,” Smith said.

Chambley said to build the new High School on Highway 50, a middle point between the two cities, would have been much more expensive.

“The additional cost for building on Highway 50 would have been astronomical. The timeframe for doing so would have been upward of 30 to 40 million dollars more,” he said.

Chambley said construction on the new, $95 million facility is slated to begin in the Spring of 2024 and should be completed by Fall 2026.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.