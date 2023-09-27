Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man

Adrian Palmer
Adrian Palmer(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect linked to a shooting on Armour Road.

According to officials, on August 27th at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Armour Road and Sidney Simons Blvd in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was listed in stable condition.

Officials say the investigation revealed the presence of several shell casings on Sidney Simons Boulevard and Armour Road.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of 23-year-old Adrian Palmer in connection with the shooting.

According to officials, on Wednesday, September 27th, law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint operation that led to the successful apprehension of Palmer at Club Hill Apartments on Warm Springs Road. The operation involved the Columbus Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Palmer is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault.
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
  • Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree (3 counts).

They say additional arrests related to this incident are pending as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Heavy police presence
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Quincy Wade murder trial
Father of gunned down Columbus rapper talks about feelings in murder trial

Latest News

Desmand Hall
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case
Heavy police presence
Columbus man charged with DUI in accident critically injuring son appears in court
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor selects Stoney Mathis as new police chief