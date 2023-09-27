Columbus man arrested in Armour Rd shooting, injuring 1 man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect linked to a shooting on Armour Road.

According to officials, on August 27th at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Armour Road and Sidney Simons Blvd in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was listed in stable condition.

Officials say the investigation revealed the presence of several shell casings on Sidney Simons Boulevard and Armour Road.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of 23-year-old Adrian Palmer in connection with the shooting.

According to officials, on Wednesday, September 27th, law enforcement agencies collaborated in a joint operation that led to the successful apprehension of Palmer at Club Hill Apartments on Warm Springs Road. The operation involved the Columbus Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Palmer is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree (3 counts).

They say additional arrests related to this incident are pending as the investigation continues.

