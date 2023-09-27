Business Break
Columbus man sentenced to life in rape, kidnapping cold case

Desmand Hall
Desmand Hall(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in a cold rape case from 2015, police say.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on May 1, 2015, officers received reports about a kidnapping and sexual assault allegation.

During an investigation, officials discovered the victim in the case was kidnapped at gunpoint by two suspects after they stole her vehicle and then sexually assaulted her. At the time, police exhausted all leads, and the investigation eventually went cold.

However, in April of 2022, law enforcement received critical new information about the case, which led to Hall’s and another suspect’s arrests. They were both charged with the following,

  • Rape
  • Kidnapping
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by taking a motor vehicle

Hall was found guilty and received life in prison, with an additional five years to be served.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

