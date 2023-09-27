Business Break
Columbus mayor selects Stony Mathis as new police chief

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson selects Interim Chief Stony Mathis as the new Police Chief for the City of Columbus.

Mathis was appointed as interim chief on May 8 to handle the day-to-day operations of the Columbus Police Department.

Chief Mathis obtained his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 1992. He completed the Drug Unit Commander Academy at the Drug Enforcement Administration in Quantico, Virginia, in 2004 and the Southern Police Institute’s class #118 at the University of Louisville in 2007.

In 2009, Mathis graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP). Chief Mathis also completed a two-year command college program at Columbus State University, where he earned his master’s degree in public administration in 2011. He was elected as the 4th Vice President of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police by his peers in 2020, and in 2017, he completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Program.

“Mathis brings a new perspective to the Columbus Police Department. With his years of experience, knowledge of law enforcement, and his ability to build relationships while focusing on public safety, will enhance the operations and the delivery of public safety for the citizens of Columbus,” said Henderson.

According to officials, a national search was conducted to find a replacement for the police chief position. The process was highly competitive, and leading applications were followed by a rigorous selection process, making Mathis the top recommendation.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Public Safety team to serve and protect the citizens of Columbus. It is an honor to work with the fine people at the Columbus Police Department and all Public Safety for the betterment of Columbus. I look forward to working with the Mayor, Administration, the Council and the community”, said Mathis.

Henderson will go before the Columbus Council to approve his selection on Oct. 10.

