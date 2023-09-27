East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Phenix City woman in connection to an identity scam involving the University of Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office received a report from the University of Florida Sept. 20 that someone pretended to be the president of the Council of Academic Deans for Research Education Institutions. Under that identity, 45-year-old Meredith Craft told a school official to pay her $23,400.00.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Craft’s home in the Phenix City area of Lee County.

During their search they found evidence of additional fraud and theft cases involving multiple victims.

Some of the other victims included Idaho Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, American Board of Animal Acupuncture, Inc., and a private citizen.

According to officials, it was determined that Craft assumed multiple identities and acted in character to defraud her victims and that Craft has stolen approximately $48,267.

Craft is charged with the following:

2 counts of Forgery 3rd Degree

2 counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree

2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument

2 counts of Forgery 2nd Degree

1 count of Theft of Property 2nd Degree

And 1 count of Identity Theft

Craft has been released from the Lee County Jail after posting a $34,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they recieved a report from the school last Wednesday that someone pretended to be the president of the Council of Academic Deans for Research Education Institutions.

Under that identity, 45-year-old Meredith Craft allegedly told a school official to pay her more than 23-thousand dollars..

On Friday, Investigatots searched Craft’s home on Lee Road 20-40 and reportedly found other fraud cases involving multiple victims.

Craft allegedly stole more than 48-thousand dollars in total.

She has bonded out for 34-thousand dollars from the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.