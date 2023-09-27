Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Phenix City woman in connection to an identity scam involving the University of Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office received a report from the University of Florida Sept. 20 that someone pretended to be the president of the Council of Academic Deans for Research Education Institutions. Under that identity, 45-year-old Meredith Craft told a school official to pay her $23,400.00.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Craft’s home in the Phenix City area of Lee County.

During their search they found evidence of additional fraud and theft cases involving multiple victims.

Some of the other victims included Idaho Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, American Board of Animal Acupuncture, Inc., and a private citizen.

According to officials, it was determined that Craft assumed multiple identities and acted in character to defraud her victims and that Craft has stolen approximately $48,267.

Craft is charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of Forgery 3rd Degree
  • 2 counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument
  • 2 counts of Forgery 2nd Degree
  • 1 count of Theft of Property 2nd Degree
  • And 1 count of Identity Theft

Craft has been released from the Lee County Jail after posting a $34,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they recieved a report from the school last Wednesday that someone pretended to be the president of the Council of Academic Deans for Research Education Institutions.

Under that identity, 45-year-old Meredith Craft allegedly told a school official to pay her more than 23-thousand dollars..

On Friday, Investigatots searched Craft’s home on Lee Road 20-40 and reportedly found other fraud cases involving multiple victims.

Craft allegedly stole more than 48-thousand dollars in total.

She has bonded out for 34-thousand dollars from the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Heavy police presence
Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
Murder trial for man accused of murdering local Columbus rapper
Opening statements and testimony heard in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges

Latest News

Columbus Fire Department investigating house fire on Seminary Road
Fire officials investigating house fire on Seminary Road
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity
Opelika Police Department to host first-ever chili and grilled cheese cook-off
Opelika Police Department to host first-ever chili and grilled cheese cook-off