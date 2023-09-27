A Few Showers Thursday AM; Then A Long, Dry Stretch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday may start out with a few showers early in the day, mainly in areas south of Columbus. Even there, the coverage won’t be very high, and the entire area will still stay under the influence of the ‘wedge’ - cooler temperatures pouring in from the north and east. This will keep things rather cloudy at times and keep our temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Going into Friday, we should see some more sunshine and temperatures climbing back to the mid 80s to go along with dry conditions. The weekend weather looks fantastic - lots of sunshine, very warm temperatures in the afternoon, and pleasant mornings. Highs might even approach the 90-degree mark in some spots. Look for very similar weather all the way through next week with a long stretch of dry weather ahead, very warm afternoon temperatures, lots of sunshine, and pleasant morning lows, down in the low to mid 60s. Get ready for some very dry weather moving ahead into our driest month.

