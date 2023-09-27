Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

A Few Showers Thursday AM; Then A Long, Dry Stretch

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday may start out with a few showers early in the day, mainly in areas south of Columbus. Even there, the coverage won’t be very high, and the entire area will still stay under the influence of the ‘wedge’ - cooler temperatures pouring in from the north and east. This will keep things rather cloudy at times and keep our temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Going into Friday, we should see some more sunshine and temperatures climbing back to the mid 80s to go along with dry conditions. The weekend weather looks fantastic - lots of sunshine, very warm temperatures in the afternoon, and pleasant mornings. Highs might even approach the 90-degree mark in some spots. Look for very similar weather all the way through next week with a long stretch of dry weather ahead, very warm afternoon temperatures, lots of sunshine, and pleasant morning lows, down in the low to mid 60s. Get ready for some very dry weather moving ahead into our driest month.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Heavy police presence
Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Quincy Wade murder trial
Father of gunned down Columbus rapper talks about feelings in murder trial

Latest News

Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Derek's Wednesday Evening Weather On the Go
Gloomy Wednesday
Gloomy and breezy Wednesday; Showers in spots
Breezy with a chance of showers Wednesday.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Rain Coverage
Chance of Rain is Around Wednesday