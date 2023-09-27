Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.(CNN, McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New sauces are coming to McDonald’s next month.

The popular fast-food chain says for a limited time, it’s adding two more to its dipping sauce lineup.

The first new addition is the Sweet & Spicy Jam.

McDonald’s describes it as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper.”

It’s the first-ever “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce to be served at McDonald’s in the United States.

The second is called Mambo Sauce.

It’s inspired by a tomato-based sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce popular in Washington, D.C.

McDonald’s has partnered with chefs and influencers to show off what the new sauces can be paired with.

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Two children struck by vehicles in one day after leaving school in Columbus
Murder trial for man accused of murdering local Columbus rapper
Opening statements and testimony heard in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
Court proceedings for Lamar Vickerstaff continue in Lee County
Lamar Vickerstaff appears in Lee County court for bond request
CPD presence
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on Ft. Benning Rd.
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials

Latest News

Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor selects Stony Mathis as new police chief
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
Family of soldier gunned down at home in Phenix City speaks 20 years later
Family of soldier gunned down at home in Phenix City speaks 20 years later
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart