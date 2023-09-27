MCSO arrests man on multiple felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple felony charges.

According to officials, on September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Patrol Units attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Nissan Pathfinder that had previously been reported stolen through the Columbus Police Department.

Officials say the driver, later identified as Trenton Barrow, fled in the vehicle and a brief pursuit occurred. Barrow then attempted to escape on foot while holding a firearm in his hand.

Deputies took Barrow into custody and he was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without further incident. Barrow was charged with the following:

Felony Theft By Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle)

Felony Fleeing To Elude

Felony Possession Of a Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime

Reckless Driving

Obstruction Of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of Marijuana

