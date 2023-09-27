New street signs unveiled on Oates Ave. in honor of the late Bishop L.D. Skinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two new street signs were unveiled on Sept 26. honoring the life and accomplishments of a longtime pastor and community activist, Bishop Larry D. Skinner.

Oates Avenue, the street where Bread of Life Christian Center is located, will also be known as Bishop L.D. Skinner, Sr. Avenue.

Skinner was also the founding pastor of the Bread of Life Christian Center.

Before his death in July 2020, Skinner worked for years in the community to make a positive impact on lives in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“Bishop Skinner was about legacy. He was about the community. He was about being a blessing to others, and these signs being erected is reminding us of that great commission to be a blessing to other people,” said L. Darnel Skinner Jr., the current senior pastor of Bread of Life Christian Center.

Before Skinner’s passing he served on numerous community organizations, including the NAACP, Greater Columbus Urban League, and The Salvation Army.

