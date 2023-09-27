Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New street signs unveiled on Oates Ave. in honor of the late Bishop L.D. Skinner

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two new street signs were unveiled on Sept 26. honoring the life and accomplishments of a longtime pastor and community activist, Bishop Larry D. Skinner.

Oates Avenue, the street where Bread of Life Christian Center is located, will also be known as Bishop L.D. Skinner, Sr. Avenue.

Skinner was also the founding pastor of the Bread of Life Christian Center.

Before his death in July 2020, Skinner worked for years in the community to make a positive impact on lives in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“Bishop Skinner was about legacy. He was about the community. He was about being a blessing to others, and these signs being erected is reminding us of that great commission to be a blessing to other people,” said L. Darnel Skinner Jr., the current senior pastor of Bread of Life Christian Center.

Before Skinner’s passing he served on numerous community organizations, including the NAACP, Greater Columbus Urban League, and The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Heavy police presence
Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Murder trial for man accused of murdering local Columbus rapper
Opening statements and testimony heard in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper

Latest News

Stoney Mathis
Columbus mayor selects Stoney Mathis as new police chief
Owner of Rocky Top Farms works to keep prices affordable for the upcoming holiday season
Owner of Rocky Top Farms works to keep prices affordable for the holiday season
Columbus Police Officer Shirley B. Winston remembered 30 years later
Nonprofit honors Columbus officer killed in line of duty with butterfly release
Grandfather of Grayson Napier speaks about “Homeruns for Hudson” fundraiser held on Sept. 25
Grandfather of Grayson Napier speaks about ‘Homeruns for Hudson’ event held Sept. 24