Opelika Police Department to host first-ever chili and grilled cheese cook-off

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is partnering with Kiwanis Club of Opelika to host the first ‘Chili on the Tracks” competition and fundraiser.

The event will be Saturday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Downtown Opelika.

They are inviting all local businesses, individuals, student teams, and restaurants to participate.

There will be two different categories during the event.

One will be for the best chili. The other category includes a chili and grilled cheese combo.

Local businesses can enter the competition with a fee ranging from $150 to $200 dollars depending on the category they enter.

Amateur team entry fees will range from $50 to $60.

The teams competing for best chili must have minimum of five gallons of chili. Those competing for best chili and grilled cheese combo must have a minimum of 50 grilled cheese sandwiches in addition to five gallons of chili.

If you want to attend the event as a taster, tickets will be $15 for a punch card which includes six chili samples and 6 grilled cheese samples.

Admission for ages 10 and younger will be free with an adult.

The funds raised from this event will go to the Opelika Police Department’s Shop with a Cop Program, Big House Foundation and Magic Moments.

Fore more information about the event and the programs the funds will go to, click here.

To register your team you can click here. The deadline to register is Monday, October 23 at 12 p.m. CST.

