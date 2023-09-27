Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Suspect in deadly shooting at Columbus rec center appears in court

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey appeared in court for the first time on Sept. 26.

17-year-old Camario Carter pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Police testified in court that Carter is seen on surveillance cameras asking a group of teens if they are someone named “TK.”

After one teen answered no, police said Carter turned the gun on Lindsey and shot him before he could answer the question. Lindsey then fell to the ground.

“Carter fired striking the victim, striking him, the victim fell to the ground, or actually ran away and fell to the ground. Carter walked behind the victim and in a cold and callous manner, stood over the victim shooting him an additional 7 times,” a police official said.

Police said they don’t believe the two teens knew each other.

They also said that Carter said he thought TK was going to shoot up his house, and they have not been able to identify anyone named TK.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
2 charged with vehicular homicide in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
Heavy police presence
Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
House fire on 16th Avenue leads to total loss, according to officials
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men, charged with multiple drug charges
Murder trial for man accused of murdering local Columbus rapper
Opening statements and testimony heard in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper

Latest News

Suspect in deadly shooting at Columbus rec center appears in court
Suspect in deadly shooting at Columbus rec center appears in court
Murder trial for man accused of murdering local Columbus rapper
Opening statements and testimony heard in 2021 murder of Columbus rapper
Shutdown could affect benefits
How the government shutdown will impact WIC: How families need to prepare
Arrest made in single-vehicle wreck critically injuring 4-year-old in Columbus