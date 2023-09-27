Suspect in deadly shooting at Columbus rec center appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old De’Shun Lindsey appeared in court for the first time on Sept. 26.

17-year-old Camario Carter pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Police testified in court that Carter is seen on surveillance cameras asking a group of teens if they are someone named “TK.”

After one teen answered no, police said Carter turned the gun on Lindsey and shot him before he could answer the question. Lindsey then fell to the ground.

“Carter fired striking the victim, striking him, the victim fell to the ground, or actually ran away and fell to the ground. Carter walked behind the victim and in a cold and callous manner, stood over the victim shooting him an additional 7 times,” a police official said.

Police said they don’t believe the two teens knew each other.

They also said that Carter said he thought TK was going to shoot up his house, and they have not been able to identify anyone named TK.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.