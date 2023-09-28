Business Break
Area Safe Sleep Committee to host Symposium for Best Infant Safe Sleep Practices

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Babies aren’t the only ones going through a huge learning curve in life – many people need to brush up on safety skills to ensure no accidents occur.

This National Baby Safety Month, several area organizations along with Piedmont Columbus Regional and Safe Kids Columbus are recognizing the month educating the public with an event addressing a very important topic.

Every year, Safe Kids holds events like car seat safety demonstrations, along with bike helmet and life jacket fittings, making sure children throughout the area are properly protected.

Not only do they educate on safety fittings, but also address medication safety, fall prevention as well as making sure babies and young children are safe while sleeping.

October is Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month and to recognize the month, several area organizations who’ve formed a Safe Sleep Committee will host a symposium aimed to educate people on safe sleep practices for infants.

The Director of Safe Kids Columbus Pam Fair said this educational opportunity will hopefully help save young lives.

We’ve had enough of these accidental suffocations,” said Fair. " Looking at our statistics from the West Central Health District, the adult bed is the major cause or the mechanism where most babies die. 58 percent of accidental suffocations happen in the adult bed.”

The 2-day symposium is on October 4 at St. Francis Hospital and October 5 at Piedmont’s Midtown Campus.

They’re looking for professionals who educate or provide health information to parents and caregivers, like nurses, child care providers and healthcare workers.

Parents and others are also welcome.

For more information and to register go here.

