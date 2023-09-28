Business Break
Beautiful Stretch of Weather Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Moving into Friday and the weekend, our weather will look fantastic with very warm afternoons (highs approaching 90), dry conditions, and comfortable mornings. You won’t need the umbrella, but it will feel very summer-like in the afternoons (without all the oppressive humidity). It’s not unusual for us to see 90-degree readings this time of year - our more consistent cool-down doesn’t really settle in until later into October and November anyway! For next week, we don’t expect any major day to day changes for Monday through Thursday. Our lows will be back in the upper 50s and lower 60s on a few days thanks to shot of drier air moving in, but we still expect dry weather along the way. Highs will remain warm - in the mid to upper 80s - with highs approaching 90 in some spots. The next chance for a little rain may roll in by next Friday, but even then the coverage doesn’t look very high. We’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Suspects charged in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appear in court
East Alabama woman arrested after allegedly scamming under UF official’s identity

Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
