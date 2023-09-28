Business Break
CSU unveils its latest technology, ‘Metaversity’

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University will soon teach classes in the Metaverse or virtual world. The 3-D-enabled digital space will provide lifelike personal and business experiences online.

In partnership with Victory X-R, CSU hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour for its Twin Metaversity Campus. Our news crew also tuning in virtually for the event right from our production suite...as you can see here in this video.

The virtual buildings, classrooms, and spaces are created to resemble the physical campus.

The new metaversity will host courses for the Department of Kinesiology & Health Sciences department in the first year.

“Our school of nursing is in this building as well as teacher education leadership and counseling, and part of our kinesiology and health science department,” said Associate Dean of Education and Health Professions Dr. Erica Taylor.

”Teaching and learning in the metaverse is a lot more freeform, it’s a lot more open. and It gives teachers so many great tools,“ said Victory X-R’s Danny Coyle.

