Drying out, Clouds slow to clear

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds mixed with sun Thursday but rain chances have gone by the wayside for the next several days... maybe the next week or so.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our chances of showers are now going by the wayside as the air gets a little drier. Clouds will be slower to clear though over the next couple days.

Varying amounts of clouds on this Thursday with some parts of the day a little sunnier than others. A little warmer with highs between 81 and 84 degrees. Still a gusty breeze out of the east-northeast at times.

A slow decrease in clouds over the next few days.
A slow decrease in clouds over the next few days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight. Hopefully there won’t be too many clouds interfering with viewing the September full moon. It rises Thursday evening around sunset and sets Friday morning around sunrise.

Hopefully you can catch the Harvest Moon.
Hopefully you can catch the Harvest Moon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun and high clouds Friday. Getting warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It's been much drier than average in September.
It's been much drier than average in September.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More and more sun coming as we go throughout the weekend. Morning lows will be near average. Forecast highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It stays dry with a touch of humidity at times. Not bad for those outdoor plans!

A toasty weekend on tap.
A toasty weekend on tap.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A little less humid early next week, but in general the afternoons stay pretty warm. The mornings will be a little cooler with upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain isn’t in the forecast again until at least next Friday.

Rain stays out of the forecast for quite some time. It'll mostly be warmer than average as we...
Rain stays out of the forecast for quite some time. It'll mostly be warmer than average as we head into the first several days of October.(Source: WTVM Weather)

